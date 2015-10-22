Calendar » TALK: Rebecca Seligman (Anthropology, Northwestern University)

October 22, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 22, 2015 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Rebecca Seligman is a medical and psychological anthropologist who focuses on transcultural psychiatry, or the study of mental health in cross-cultural perspective. Her research interests involve critical examination of the social and political-economic forces that affect the experience and distribution of mental and physical illness, with an emphasis on the physical processes and mechanisms through which such forces become embodied. Seligman is interested in the relationships of stress, social disadvantage, and cultural models of selfhood to outcomes such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), dissociation, somatization, diabetes, and depression. Her past research has explored the connection between mental health and religious participation in northeastern Brazil.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.