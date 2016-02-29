TALK: Reinventing the Baltic Sea Region: From the Hansa to the EU-Strategy of 2009
The political changes of 1989 stimulated a new perception of the Baltic Sea Region. And this gained momentum with the Eastern Enlargement of the EU. The new situation encouraged research as well. In this context the “Baltic Sea” is not an unchangeable physical setting, but a construction of different actors and protagonists. People and powers continuously reinvent the Baltic Sea Region. North’s talk will focus on the different notions of the Baltic Sea Region from the Middle Ages up to now and also examine the recent EU-Strategy of this region.
- Starts: February 29, 2016 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
