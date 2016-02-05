TALK: Rucksack Revolution: Mountaineering and American Culture, 1946-1963
Maurice Isserman (History, Hamilton College)
Friday, February 5, 2016 /1:00 PM
HSSB 4041
Professor Isserman will speak about his forthcoming book, Continental Divide: A History of American Mountaineering (W.W. Norton & Co, 2016). He is the author of Fallen Giants: A History of Himalayan Mountaineering from the Age of Empire to the Age of Extremes (2010), America Divided: The Civil War of the 1960s, and more.
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work Labor, and Democracy.
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/rucksack-revolution/
