Calendar » Talk: Santa Barbara Sacred Spaces

September 19, 2018 from 11:00 am - 12:00pm

Join us for a talk by Genevieve Antonow about her new book, “Santa Barbara Sacred Spaces.” The book is a historical exploration of the Central Coast’s diverse religious settlements, their distinctive houses of worship and universal spiritual paths amid the stunning landscape of our city.

Members attend free, guests $5. Reservation required.



Santa Barbara Sacred Spaces was born from a simple idea: to celebrate in words and pictures an intriguing and disarming quality of Santa Barbara, namely, that it is good for the soul. Our quiet community is gradually developing a reputation as a pilgrimage site: a place of harmony, diversity, beauty and tranquility that lifts the hearts of virtually all who pass this way as spiritual seekers. Over the centuries people from every culture and religious persuasion have been drawn to the central coast of California in search of a better life. They have discovered Santa Barbara to be more than just another sunny spot. Dramatically framed by the mountains and the sea, this region’s unique blend of light, air, water, and environment is conducive to the spiritual awakening and renewal of all whose hearts are open and spirits are receptive. – Genevieve Antonow

About the Author:

Genevieve Antonow, a native of France, was educated in France and Chicago. She worked the tourism division of the French consulate in New York. In Chicago she raised her family and founded International Art Network, an organization bringing together artists and enthusiasts in the arts community. Genevieve has lived seasonaly in Santa Barbara for six years. Her years spent there have inspired her to explore its history though its religious and spiritual sites.