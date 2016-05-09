Calendar » TALK/SCREENING: Poetic Documentary Films in Soviet Lithuania

May 9, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Živilė Etevičiūtė will discuss the thematic narratives of “Time,” “The City,” and “The Individual” in Soviet era Lithuanian documentaries and then screen a selection of films. These documentaries portray the stories of everyday people, sometimes through poetic imagery and cryptic language and sometimes through personal observations and struggles. Among the films Etevičiūtė will discuss are Robertas Verba’s “The Old Man and the Soil” (1965), Henrikas Šablevičius’s “A Trip across the Meadows of Mist” (1973), and Audrius Stonys’s “Earth of the Blind” (1992).

Živilė Etevičiūtė is the Public Program and Exhibition Curator-Coordinator at the National Gallery of Art in Vilnius, Lithuania. Exhibitions she has curated include “Cinema Passes through the City: The Stories of Vilnius Cinemas,” “Vytautas Kairiūkštis and Avant-garde Cinema,” and “Lithuanian Soviet Amateur Films.”

Sponsored by the Dept. of Art, the Center for Cold War Studies and International History, the Dept. of Film & Media Studies, and the IHC.