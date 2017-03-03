Calendar » TALK: Seeing and Saying: Plato on Virtue and Knowledge

March 3, 2017 from 4:00 pm

M. M. McCabe is Emerita Professor of Ancient Philosophy at Kings College, London, and is currently Sather Professor of Classics at UC Berkeley. She will present one of her series of 2017 Sather Lectures on “Seeing and Saying: Plato on Virtue and Knowledge.”

Sponsored by the Departments of Classics and Philosophy, and the Argyropoulos Endowment for Hellenic Studies.