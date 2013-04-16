TALK: Seeing War: Identity, Purpose and Play
April 16, 2013 from 4:00 PM
Photographic artist Nina Berman will present examples from three bodies of work which explore the consequences and allure of war and militarism in post-September 11 America.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War.
- Starts: April 16, 2013 4:00 PM
- Location: UCSB McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
