TALK: Seeing War: Identity, Purpose and Play

April 16, 2013 from 4:00 PM

Photographic artist Nina Berman will present examples from three bodies of work which explore the consequences and allure of war and militarism in post-September 11 America.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War.
  • Starts: April 16, 2013 4:00 PM
  • Location: UCSB McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
