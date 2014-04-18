Calendar » TALK: Stonehenge: Exploring a Prehistoric Mystery

April 18, 2014 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

Mike Parker Pearson (Institute of Archaeology, University College London)

Friday, April 18 / 4:00 PM

1701 Theater and Dance Building

Stonehenge is one of the greatest mysteries of world prehistory but it is now beginning to give up some of its secrets. In the last ten years, an archaeological team led by Mike Parker Pearson has unearthed a wealth of new information about this mysterious stone circle, the people who constructed it, and the camp where they lived. The results of this and other investigations are providing major insights into questions such as why Stonehenge was built, who built it, and why some of its stones were brought from nearly 200 miles away.

Dr. Mike Parker Pearson is Professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London. His research interests include Neolithic and Bronze Age Britain and Europe (particularly funerary analysis and the Beaker People), Madagascar and the Indian Ocean, and public archaeology and heritage. He is the Principal Investigator of a number of major research projects, including the Stonehenge Riverside Project. His numerous professional distinctions for the Stonehenge Riverside Project include being named UK Archaeologist of the Year and receiving the Archaeological Research Project of the Year Award.

Sponsored by the Dept. of Anthropology and the IHC’s Archaeology RFG.

Website: http://www.anth.ucsb.edu/news