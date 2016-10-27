Calendar » TALK: Taiwanese Nationalism in the Age of Cross-Strait Integration under Ma’s Administration

October 27, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

TALK: Taiwanese Nationalism in the Age of Cross-Strait Integration under Ma’s Administration

Da-chi Liao (Political Science, National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan)

Thursday, October 27, 2016 / 6:00 PM

3824 Ellison Hall

Dr. Da-chi Liao is a Senior Professor at the Graduate Institute of Political Science at National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU), Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She received her Ph.D in Political Science from the University of Michigan. In the last 10 years, she has studied how to utilize ICTs (Information and Communication technologies) as a tool to analyze politics as well as to improve the quality of democracy in Taiwan. She has been working with information technologists to employ text-mining techniques doing content analyses on legislative documents and on social media. She has also cooperated with the European University Institute (Florence, Italy) to set up the iVoter website (http://ivoternet.org/) as a communication platform between Taiwanese voters and legislative candidates for the 2012 and 2016 elections. Her publications on this topic include “iVoter: A Record of Taiwan’s Internet Democracy,” (2013, in Chinese) and Political Behavior and Technology—Voting Advice Applications in East Asia (2016, in English).

Sponsored the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG and the Center for Taiwan Studies at UCSB.