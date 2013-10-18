TALK: The Afterlife of Empire: The Origins and Work of the World Bank’s Agricultural Development Ser
October 18, 2013 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM
Hodge is the author of Triumph of the Expert: Agrarian Doctrines of Development and the Legacies of British Colonialism (2007).
Sponsored by The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
- Starts: October 18, 2013 1:00PM - 3:00PM
- Location: 4041 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/the-afterlife-of-empire/
- Sponsors: The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.