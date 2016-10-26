Calendar » TALK: The Afterlife of Three Trapped Tigers

October 26, 2016 from 3:00 pm

Enrico Mario Santi, the William T. Bryan Professor of Hispanic Studies at University of Kentucky, will discuss Cabrera Infante’s Carnavalesque masterpiece in light of Santi’s work with the new audio book, arguably an ideal medium for this important Cuban novel.

Sponsored by the Dept. of Spanish & Portuguese, the Center for Comparative Literature, and the IHC.