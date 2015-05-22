Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

TALK: The Discovery of Hunger in America: The Politics of Race, Poverty, and Malnutrition, 1965-1975

May 22, 2015 from 1 pm - 2 pm

Laurie Green (History,University of Texas, Austin)
HSSB 4041

Green is the author of Battling the Plantation Mentality: Memphis and the Black Freedom Struggle (2007).

Sponsored by Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy
Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/labor/

 

