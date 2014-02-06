Calendar » TALK: The Good Funeral: Death, Grief and the Community of Care

February 6, 2014 from 5:00pm

Thomas Lynch (poet, author of The Undertaking: Life Studies from the Dismal Trade)

Thomas Long (Candler School of Theology, Emory University)

Thursday, February 6 / 5:00 PM

Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, UCSB Music Building

In the authors’ book, The Good Funeral: Death, Grief and the Community of Care, two of the most authoritative voices on the funeral industry come together here to discuss the current state of the funeral. Through their different lenses–one as a preacher and one as a funeral director–Thomas G. Long and Thomas Lynch alternately discuss several challenges facing “the good funeral,” including the commercial aspects that have led many to be suspicious of funeral directors, the sometimes tense relationship between pastors and funeral directors, the tendency of modern funerals to exclude the body from the service, and the rapid growth in cremation.

Courtesy of Chaucer’s Books, copies of The Good Funeral will be available for purchase and signing.

Parking for this event will be available in Lot 3, which is the parking lot closest to the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Please visit UCSB’s interactive parking map or visit the Department of Music’s website for directions to the Concert Hall.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Value of Care, the IHC’s Idee Levitan Endowment, and the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life.