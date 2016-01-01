Calendar » TALK: The Heart of the Declaration: The Founders’ Case for an Activist Government

September 30, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TALK: The Heart of the Declaration: The Founders’ Case for an Activist Government

Steven Pincus (History, Yale University)

Friday, September 30, 2016/1:00 PM

4041 HSSB

Historian Steven Pincus speaks on his recently published book, The Heart of the Declaration, which revises our understanding of the Declaration of Independence. He is also the author of 1688: The First Modern Revolution (2011) and is completing a study of the origins of the British Empire, offering a new interpretation of the American Revolution and the origins of British India. An excerpt from The Heart of the Declaration can be found here.

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor & Democracy.