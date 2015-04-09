Calendar » TALK: The Inside Story of the Egypt Revolution

April 9, 2015 from 4 PM - 6 PM

Abdallah Helmy Shehata (Political Science, American University in Cairo) Thursday, April 9, 2015 / 4:00 PM Lane Room, 3824 Ellison Hall Helmy Shehata was an activist during the events and involved in organizing social protest. He is Vice Chairman, Programs Director, of the Sadat Association for Development and Social Welfare and has been involved in research projects on youth mobilization through social media, Al-Qaeda ideology, and the conflict lines between jihad and crusade. He will offer a unique opportunity to speak with an activist who participated in the events and was present during elite negotiations. Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity RFG, the Center for Middle East Studies, and the Dept. of Political Science. • See more events sponsored by the IHC's Identity Studies RFG