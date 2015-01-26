Calendar » TALK: The Nazis Next Door: How America Became a Safe Haven for Hitler’s Men

January 26, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Eric Lichtblau ( investigative reporter, The New York Times)

Monday, January 26 / 8:00 PM

UCSB Corwin Pavilion

Eric Lichtblau unveils the secret history of how America became home to thousands of Nazi war criminals after World War II, many of whom were scientists and spies brought here by the OSS and CIA as possible assets against new Cold War enemies. Ironically, the Nazis began their flight to America in the months immediately after the war ended, even as thousands of Holocaust survivors were still being held in “displaced person” camps. Relying on a trove of once-secret government records and scores of interviews with participants in this little-known chapter of postwar history, Lichtblau tells the shocking and shameful story of how America became a safe haven for Hitler’s men.

Eric Lichtblau is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter in the Washington bureau of The New York Times and has written about legal, political and national security issues since 2002. Previously he covered the Justice Department in the Washington Bureau of the Los Angeles Times. He is the author of Bush’s Law: The Remaking of American Justice. Courtesy of The Book Den, copies of The Nazis Next Door will be available for purchase and signing at this event.

Sponsored by The Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in JewishStudies at UC Santa Barbara, a program of the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, is cosponsored by Department of Religious Studies, Congregation B’naiB’rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Hillel.

