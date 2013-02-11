TALK: The Palestinian Minority in Israel: Between Coexistence and Conflict
February 11, 2013 from 8:00pm
Dov Waxman (Political Science, CUNY) One in five citizens of Israel is Palestinian. What does this mean for Israel’s future as a Jewish state and for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? This talk tackles these crucial questions and examines the status of Israel’s Palestinian minority and current Jewish-Arab relations in the country. Waxman specializes in International Relations and Middle East politics.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB, UCSB Arts and Lectures, the Dept. of Religious Studies, Congregation B'nai B'rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Hillel
- Starts: February 11, 2013 8:00pm
- Location: UCSB Corwin Pavilion
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/endowments/taubman/
