TALK: The Palestinian Minority in Israel: Between Coexistence and Conflict

February 11, 2013 from 8:00pm

Dov Waxman (Political Science, CUNY) One in five citizens of Israel is Palestinian. What does this mean for Israel’s future as a Jewish state and for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? This talk tackles these crucial questions and examines the status of Israel’s Palestinian minority and current Jewish-Arab relations in the country. Waxman specializes in International Relations and Middle East politics.