Calendar » TALK: The Physiology and Politics of Emotion Metaphors

April 28, 2016 from 4:00 PM

Some emotions are hard to love: spite, self-pity, and hatred among them. Metaphors used to represent these obnoxious urges combine bodily experiences with cultural beliefs. In a tradition stretching from The Pilgrim’s Progress to Who Moved My Cheese?, writers have developed a family of metaphors urging readers to “let go” of these emotions and “move on.” These metaphors play roles not just in literary works like Great Expectations but in scientific discussions of emotions and popular films like Bridesmaids. The political dimension of these metaphors becomes visible as one considers whose feelings they describe. Emotions that seem obstructive to some may feel to others like vital expressions of their humanity.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.