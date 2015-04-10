Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:18 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

TALK: The Regional Economic Character of the Civil Rights Revolution

April 10, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Gavin Wright (History, Stanford University)
Friday, April 10, 2015 / 1:00 PM
HSSB 4041

Wright is the author of Sharing the Prize: the Economics of the Civil Rights Revolution in the American South (2012); Slavery and American Economic Development (2006); Old South, New South: Revolutions in the Southern Economic Since the Civil War (1986), and many other books.

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.

Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/labor/

 

  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/civil-rights-revolution/
