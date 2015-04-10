TALK: The Regional Economic Character of the Civil Rights Revolution
April 10, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Gavin Wright (History, Stanford University)
Friday, April 10, 2015 / 1:00 PM
HSSB 4041
Wright is the author of Sharing the Prize: the Economics of the Civil Rights Revolution in the American South (2012); Slavery and American Economic Development (2006); Old South, New South: Revolutions in the Southern Economic Since the Civil War (1986), and many other books.
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/labor/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
- Starts: April 10, 2015 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Location: HSSB 4041
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/civil-rights-revolution/
- Sponsors: Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.