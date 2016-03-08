Calendar » TALK: The Rise of Hate Speech and Japan’s Counter-Racism Movement

March 8, 2016 from 4:00 PM

The spread of hate speech and hate crime since the early 2000s and its presence on the streets of Japan in the form of demonstrations and other actions carried out by action conservative”groups since the turn of the century’s second decade, is not necessarily as strongly connected to social alienation and disenfranchisement as it has been with the emergence of similar neo-Nazi and neo-fascist groups elsewhere. With ancillary roots in the mid to late 1990s new Right revisionist and relativist discourse evident in groups like the infamous Society for History Textbook Reform and Japan Conference and in their rhetoric of a ‘liberal view of history’ and justice being suppressed by the Left and liberal defense of the rights of the socially vulnerable, the actions of these neo-fascist ‘action conservatives’ is intrinsically connected to the proliferation of internet social networking services and the political landscape of Japan post-3.11. What they aim to deny is nothing more than the entire legacy of postwar Japanese democracy. In light of the lack of any domestic anti-racist legislation bar the Constitution, resistance to them has begun where it must: on the streets.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Reinventing Japan RFG, the East Asia Center, and the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies.