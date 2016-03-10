Calendar » TALK: The Search for Cracks in the City of Stone: An Anatomy of the Struggles for Pluralism in Moder

March 10, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

TALK: The Search for Cracks in the City of Stone: An Anatomy of the Struggles for Pluralism in Modern Jerusalem

Anat Hoffman (Executive Director, the Israeli Religious Action Center)

Thursday, March 10, 2016 / 7:30 PM

Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara

Jerusalem is a harsh city to live in. It is a city in struggle, a struggle between narrow-minded Judaism and pluralistic Judaism, a battle for appropriate representation for all city inhabitants, a struggle to make it a better place for all to live in. The talk will touch on several issues that pertain to these struggles and to the contribution of the Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) to advance a pluralistic living environment in our nation’s capital.Anat Hoffman, Executive Director of the Israeli Religious Action Center, was a founding member of Women of the Wall as well as a Board member of the Israel Women’s Network, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, and many other Israeli organizations for social change.

Sponsored by The Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies, the Dept. of Religious Studies, Congregation B’nai B’rith, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Hillel.