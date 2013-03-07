TALK: The Silk Road: A New History
March 7, 2013 from 4:00pm
Valerie Hansen (History, Yale) Whenever we speak of the Silk Road, the mind’s eye conjures up a single merchant traveling on a camel laden with goods, most likely on his way to Rome. The discovery of multiple artifacts and excavated documents in northwest China allows us to revise this image. In fact, few people moving along the Silk Road were long-distance merchants.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Phi Beta Kappa, the Dept. of History, IHC's Ancient Borderlands RFG
- Starts: March 7, 2013 4:00pm
- Location: SAASB 1102C
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/the-silk-road-a-new-history/
