Calendar » TALK: The Specter of Social Engineering: Scientism and its Critics in the Long 1950s

October 7, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TALK: The Specter of Social Engineering: Scientism and its Critics in the Long 1950s

Andrew Jewett (History, Harvard University)

Friday, October 7, 2016/1:00 PM

4041 HSSB

Andrew Jewett’s talk traces fears about science’s cultural impact among intellectual and political leaders and ordinary citizens in postwar America. Jewett is the author of Science, Democracy, and the American University: From the Civil War to the Cold War (2012).

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor & Democracy.