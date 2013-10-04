Calendar » TALK: The Style is the Empire: Caesar’s Writing Reevaluated

October 4, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 5:00PM

Christopher B. Krebs (Classics, Stanford)

Caesar's style has been admired for its stringency and simplicity–and to the detriment of a fuller appreciation of its complexities. His classic texts are worth a second glance. They reveal not only far greater debts to the administrative language of the Roman Empire than previously assumed (hence the title) but also a good number of extremely rare words, including hapax legomena, which may allow for a look into the smithery of the Latin Language of the 1st century BCE. Was Caesar himself a wordsmith?



Krebs is Associate Professor of Classics at Stanford University and author of A Most Dangerous Book: Tacitus's Germania from the Roman Empire to the Third Reich(2011) as well as numerous articles.