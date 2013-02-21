TALK: When Janey Comes Marching Home: Portraits of Women Combat Veterans
February 21, 2013 from 4:00pm
Laura Browder (American Studies, University of Richmond) Although women are officially barred from combat positions, in the current war, where there are no front lines, the ban on combat is virtually meaningless. To date, more than 280,000 women have served in Iraq, Afghanistan and surrounding regions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War
- Starts: February 21, 2013 4:00pm
- Location: UCSB, McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/laura-browder/
