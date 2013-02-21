Calendar » TALK: When Janey Comes Marching Home: Portraits of Women Combat Veterans

February 21, 2013 from 4:00pm

Laura Browder (American Studies, University of Richmond) Although women are officially barred from combat positions, in the current war, where there are no front lines, the ban on combat is virtually meaningless. To date, more than 280,000 women have served in Iraq, Afghanistan and surrounding regions.