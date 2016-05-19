Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

TALK: Why Historical Trauma Studies?

May 19, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Peter Reese is the author of Shell Shock: Traumatic Neurosis and the British Soldiers of the First World War.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: IHC series The Humanities and the Brain
  • Starts: May 19, 2016 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/peter-leese/
  • Sponsors: IHC series The Humanities and the Brain
 
 
 