May 19, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TALK: Workers’ Education in the 1930s and Beyond

Leilah Danielson (History, Northern Arizona University)

HSSB 4041

Leilah Danielson is the author of American Gandhi: A.J. Muste and the History of Radicalism in the 20th Century (2014).

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.