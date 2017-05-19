TALK: Workers’ Education in the 1930s and Beyond
May 19, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday, May 19, 2017/ 1:00 PM
Leilah Danielson (History, Northern Arizona University)
HSSB 4041
Leilah Danielson is the author of American Gandhi: A.J. Muste and the History of Radicalism in the 20th Century (2014).
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $0
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/workers-education/