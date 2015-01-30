Calendar » TALK: Writing and the Ancient State: Early China in Comparative Perspective

January 30, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Wang Haicheng (Art History, University of Washington)

Friday, January 30, 2015 / 3:00 PM

HSSB 4080

Wang Haicheng, Associate Professor of Art History, at the University of Washington will speak on the topic of his new book, which is a comparative study of the origins and function of the earliest writing in China, Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Mesoamerica.

Sponsored by the Department of History, the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies, the East Asia Center and the IHC.