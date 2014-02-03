Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Talking Stone: Rock Art of the Cosos, A Film

February 3, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

FEATURING
Paul Goldsmith, ASC. and Alan Garfinkel, Ph.D., Co-producer

   Hidden away in the canyons of a top-secret military base on the edge of the Mojave Desert is the largest concentration of rock art in North America. Created over thousands of years by a now vanished culture, it represents the oldest art in California. TALKING STONE, the film, explores these remote canyons and the mysteries surrounding these indelible images.

Event Category & Type:
    Lecture( Classes, Seminars, Meetings, Conferences)Venue

Ticketing
Admission:  FREE to All
Phone:  (805) 682-4711
Internet:  http://www.sbnature.org

Other
This event is:
  - Open to the General Public
  - Indoor
  - Handicapped Accessible
  - NON Smoking
  - NO Cell Phones & Pagers
  - NO Cameras or Recording Equipment Permitted
  - NO Pets & Animals Permitted

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
  • Starts: February 3, 2014 7:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2559 Puesta del Sol Road Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://www.sbnature.org/
 
 
 