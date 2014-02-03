Calendar » Talking Stone: Rock Art of the Cosos, A Film

February 3, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

FEATURING

Paul Goldsmith, ASC. and Alan Garfinkel, Ph.D., Co-producer

Hidden away in the canyons of a top-secret military base on the edge of the Mojave Desert is the largest concentration of rock art in North America. Created over thousands of years by a now vanished culture, it represents the oldest art in California. TALKING STONE, the film, explores these remote canyons and the mysteries surrounding these indelible images.

Event Category & Type:

Lecture( Classes, Seminars, Meetings, Conferences)Venue

Ticketing

Admission: FREE to All

Phone: (805) 682-4711

Internet: http://www.sbnature.org

Other

This event is:

- Open to the General Public

- Indoor

- Handicapped Accessible

- NON Smoking

- NO Cell Phones & Pagers

- NO Cameras or Recording Equipment Permitted

- NO Pets & Animals Permitted