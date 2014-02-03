Talking Stone: Rock Art of the Cosos, A Film
FEATURING
Paul Goldsmith, ASC. and Alan Garfinkel, Ph.D., Co-producer
Hidden away in the canyons of a top-secret military base on the edge of the Mojave Desert is the largest concentration of rock art in North America. Created over thousands of years by a now vanished culture, it represents the oldest art in California. TALKING STONE, the film, explores these remote canyons and the mysteries surrounding these indelible images.
