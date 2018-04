Calendar » Tall Ship Public Sail

October 12, 2013 from 3:30pm

Feel what it is like to sail the seas on a tall ship this weekend, October 12, 2013 from 4:00 to 6:30pm (Boarding 3:30pm on the City Pier).

Tickets available at the Maritime Museum Store or call (805) 962-8404 x115.

$22 for children under 12 and $40 for adults.

Fun for the whole family.