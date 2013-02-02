Calendar » Taming the Wild Elephant Mind: Meditation Retreat

February 2, 2013 from 9:00am - 5:15pm

In our busy, modern world, our attention is constantly being drawn outward and it can be difficult to experience a calm, positive mind. When our mind is free from the turbulence of distracting conceptions it becomes calm and smooth. With pure concentration, the body and mind become comfortable, flexible and easy to use.In this day retreat, we will have the opportunity to gain meditation experience and train in concentration by engaging in a series of meditation sessions.