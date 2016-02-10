Calendar » Tangerine

February 10, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

“Gritty and groundbreaking.” – The Rolling Stone

It's Christmas Eve in Tinseltown and Sin-Dee Rella, a transgender sex worker, is back on the block. Upon hearing that her pimp boyfriend hasn't been faithful during the 28 days she was locked up, Sin-Dee and her best friend, Alexandra, embark on a mission to get to the bottom of the scandalous rumor. Shot with an iPhone camera, their rip-roaring odyssey leads them through various subcultures of Los Angeles. Dr. Mireille Miller-Young, Associate Professor of Feminist Studies, will lead a post-film discussion. (88 min, English, 2015)