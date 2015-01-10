Calendar » Tap into Hope: Beer & Music Benefit for Kisumu Children’s Rescue Center

January 10, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Start 2015 off right in support of a fantastic cause with great friends!

Come out to Pure Order Brewing Co. on January 10th for a day of beer, live music, art, games, and raffle prizes to benefit sustainable care and food for orphans and vulnerable children in Kisumu, Kenya!

Local Santa Barbara music artists including Mexico City Blondes, Sun Daes, Erisy Watt, and Persian House Cat will be performing live music all day while we enjoy brews, play games, win prizes, and support the community in Kisumu.

Join us in our movement to tap into the hope and potential of Kisumu!

100% of the money raised will go to the Kisumu Children's Rescue Center that supports children vulnerable from HIV/AIDS and towards expanding and revitalizing the Rita Rose Garden and Sustainable Farm that supports the Rescue Center with food and income. This fundraising project is part of local Santa Barbarian Lexi Spaulding's Global Advocates fellowship with the San Francisco-based nonprofit Mama Hope. In late January she will be going to Kisumu to put the money to use in these projects and help the community unlock their potential. She will be raising at least $20,000 in total for this cause and 100% of the money goes to the local Kenyan organization and the projects they are partnering on.



For more info: classy.org/lexirescuecenter and ​Facebook Event Page