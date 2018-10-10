Calendar » TAP & POUR Beer Fest

October 10, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

FINCH & FORK BRINGS TAP & POUR TO THE CANARY ROOFTOP

Brews and Views Come Together for an Oktoberfest Inspired Beer Fest

On Wednesday, October 10, Finch & Fork will host a special Oktoberfest inspired beer tasting on Canary’s rooftop. Tap & Pour will feature some of Santa Barbara’s top brews served alongside epic views - plus bites from Executive Chef Peter Cham, like housemade sausages and soft pretzels. Guests are invited to get a taste of a variety of local beers produced by some of Santa Barbara’s top breweries.



Tap & Pour starts at 5:30pm and ends at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35, which includes tastings of all the beers and bites. Buy online at NightOut.com, or purchase at the door. Canary Hotel: 31 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101