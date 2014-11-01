Calendar » “Tapas and Tango” gala and concert

November 1, 2014 from 7:00pm

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents ‘Tapas and Tango’ gala to open 2014-15 season

Who: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

What: “Tapas and Tango” gala and concert

Featuring: Sandor and Parissa — professional tango dancers featured on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires featuring violin soloist Martin Beaver

7 p.m. — Gala featuring tapas appetizers and professional tango dancers Sandor and Parissa presented by Chaucer’s Books

7:30 p.m. — Concert sponsored by the Walter J. & Holly O. Thompson Foundation

Tickets: To purchase tickets to the concert, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805-963-0761 or visit www.lobero.com/tickets/. For more information, visit www.sbco.org.