“Tapas and Tango” gala and concert

November 1, 2014 from 7:00pm

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents ‘Tapas and Tango’ gala to open 2014-15 season

Who:         Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

What:        “Tapas and Tango” gala and concert

Featuring: Sandor and Parissa — professional tango dancers featured on ABC’s      Dancing with the Stars, Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires featuring violin soloist Martin Beaver

7 p.m. — Gala featuring tapas appetizers and professional tango dancers Sandor and Parissa presented by Chaucer’s Books

7:30 p.m. — Concert sponsored by the Walter J. & Holly O. Thompson Foundation

Tickets:     To purchase tickets to the concert, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805-963-0761 or visit www.lobero.com/tickets/. For more information, visit www.sbco.org. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 1, 2014 7:00pm
  • Location: Lobero Theatre, corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets
  • Website: http://www.sbco.org
 
 
 