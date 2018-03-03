Calendar » Tarish Pipkins’ “Time Machine”

March 3, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Join the puppeteer from the Missy Elliott & Pharrell music video, WTF, as he entertains with a breakdancing robot, a dinosaur, and so much more! “Time Machine” will take place at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 3 at 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.