Tarish Pipkins’ “Time Machine”
March 3, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Join the puppeteer from the Missy Elliott & Pharrell music video, WTF, as he entertains with a breakdancing robot, a dinosaur, and so much more! “Time Machine” will take place at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 3 at 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
- Starts: March 3, 2018 12:00pm - 2:00pm
- Price: $10- $25
- Location: 631 Garden St. Santa Barbara Ca. 93101
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/community-arts-workshop-tarish-pipkinspuppetpaloozasb/3-3-2018/tickets