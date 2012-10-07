Calendar » Taste of the Central Coast

October 7, 2012 from 3:00pm

After 9 years of producing the Taste of the Central Coast food & wine festival in San Luis Obispo, the Family Care Network, a non-profit organization that provides supportive services for foster & high-need children and families on the Central Coast, is thrilled to bring their signature event to Santa Barbara. Foodies & wine lovers alike, Santa Barbara’s premiere Taste of the Central Coast event at Bacara Resort & Spa is on Oct 7, and it’s a day of indulgence that you won’t want to miss!