Calendar » TASTE OF THE NATION Santa Barbara

May 20, 2012 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Nestled between the beautiful Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, Montecito Country Club is the ideal spot to enjoy an impressive collection of the best chefs and restaurants in Santa Barbara. Guests will enjoy tastings from an array of select wines & special dishes prepared by over 25 of Santa Barbara’s top restaurants. Each ticket purchased helps to support The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Share Our Strength’s efforts in eliminating childhood hunger.