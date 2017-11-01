Calendar » Taste of the Sea

November 1, 2017 from 5:30pm

A benefit for FishSB and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Wednesday, November 1st, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Cost: $30 (SBMM members), $40 (non-members)

Register: www.sbmm.org/all-events or call (805) 456-8747

Explore new ways to enjoy local seafood with cooking demonstrations from four of

Santa Barbara’s premier chefs:

James Sly of Sly’s in Carpinteria: His 40 years of restaurant experience has included

formal training in Europe, the Hotel Ritz in Paris, working with Michel Guèrard at

Règine’s in Paris and New York, and creating Lucky’s in Montecito.

Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering: He started his career in the kitchen of

Disneyland at the famous private Club 33. He was taught by the Master Chef Rudolph

Stoy and worked his way up to become the club’s Executive Chef. He went on to

London to work at Le Gavroche, before coming to Santa Barbara to start Michael's

Waterside, which was recognized as a leader in contemporary California-French cuisine.

Mossin Sugrich of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club: He is a classically trained chef who

attended SBCC Culinary School and helped build the kitchen at Elements, before

working as Sous Chef at San Ysidro Ranch. He went on to work at Blush, the Four

Seasons and the Belmond El Encanto.

Randy Bublitz of SBCC Culinary Arts Program: He has been at SBCC’s world renowned

Culinary Arts Program since 1993 and oversees 120 students in the two-year program.

He directed SBCC’s first study abroad culinary arts program to Paris, France in 2015,

and followed up with a similar program in Rome, Italy this summer.