September 9, 2012 from 12:30pm - 3:30pm

Now in its 31st year, Taste of the Town is the original tasting event in Santa Barbara! Over 40 of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants and 40 superb wineries converge at Park Riviera Gardens to benefit the Arthritis Foundation. KEYT's CJ Ward hosts, and the event includes entertainment and a fabulous silent auction. Complimentary overflow parking, with free shuttles provided by Santa Barbara Trolley and Urban Wine Tour. Call 805.563.4685 for more information.