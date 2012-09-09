Taste of the Town
Now in its 31st year, Taste of the Town is the original tasting event in Santa Barbara! Over 40 of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants and 40 superb wineries converge at Park Riviera Gardens to benefit the Arthritis Foundation. KEYT's CJ Ward hosts, and the event includes entertainment and a fabulous silent auction. Complimentary overflow parking, with free shuttles provided by Santa Barbara Trolley and Urban Wine Tour. Call 805.563.4685 for more information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: BMW Santa Barbara, MarBorg Industries, Hub International Insurance Services, Montecito Bank & Trust, Brown & Brown, The Berry Man, Cottage Center for Orthopedics, Hayashida & Associates Physical Therapy, Cox
- Starts: September 9, 2012 12:30pm - 3:30pm
- Price: $100 advance purchase; $125 (door, if available)
- Location: Riviera Park Gardens, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.tasteofthetownsantabarbara.com
