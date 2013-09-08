Calendar » Taste of the Town

September 8, 2013 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Now in its 32nd year, Arthritis Foundation's Taste of the Town is the original tasting event in Santa Barbara! Over 40 of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants and 40 superb wineries converge at Riviera Park Gardens; and announcing the return of last year's wildly popular Urban Wine Trail Pavilion. Along with its delectable offerings, the event includes entertainment and a fabulous silent auction. Honorary Lead Chef: Executive Chef Patrice Martineau, El Encanto Medical Honoree: Michael Maguire, MD Complimentary overflow parking, with free shuttles. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.tasteofthetownsantabarbara.com or call 805.563.4685 for more information.