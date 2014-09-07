Calendar » Taste of the Town Santa Barbara

September 7, 2014 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Now in its 33rd year, the Arthritis Foundation's Taste of the Town is the original tasting event in Santa Barbara! Over 40 of Santa Barbara's finest restaurants and 40 superb wineries converge at Riviera Office Park (2030 Alameda Padre Serra). Along with its delectable offerings, the event also features a vast and sizzling silent auction floor and entertainment by local favorite, David Tovar.

Honorary Lead Chef: Sylvain Desbois, Executive Chef at St. Regis Punta Mita

Honorary Lead Vintners: Thekla and Richard Sanford, Alma Rosa Winery

Medical Honoree: Timothy Spiegel, MD

Youth Honoree: Kendall Viera

Complimentary overflow parking at the Old Mission with free shuttles.

To purchase tickets while available, go to http://www.tasteofthetownsantabarbara.org or call 805.563.4685 for more information.