Calendar » Tastemakers & Bootyshakers: Curated Cocktails at the Museum!

March 5, 2015 from 6PM - 8PM

Join us for after hours at the Museum! MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at The Goodland's resident mixologist Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibitions Out of the Great Wide Open and Bloom Projects: Conrad Ruiz, Knuckles and Bubbles. Featuring a special DJ set.