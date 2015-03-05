Tastemakers & Bootyshakers: Curated Cocktails at the Museum!
March 5, 2015 from 6PM - 8PM
Join us for after hours at the Museum! MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at The Goodland's resident mixologist Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibitions Out of the Great Wide Open and Bloom Projects: Conrad Ruiz, Knuckles and Bubbles. Featuring a special DJ set.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 5, 2015 6PM - 8PM
- Price: $5
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/tastemakers-bootyshakers