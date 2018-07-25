Calendar » Tasting Room Mixer

July 25, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Be among the first to enjoy NAWBO-SB member Lisa Amador's new tasting room! Join fellow NAWBO sisters and friends on July 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm for an evening of wine tasting, fun, and community.

Members $20

Guests $30

Price includes light appetizers and a glass of wine.