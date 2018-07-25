Tasting Room Mixer
July 25, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Be among the first to enjoy NAWBO-SB member Lisa Amador's new tasting room! Join fellow NAWBO sisters and friends on July 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm for an evening of wine tasting, fun, and community.
Members $20
Guests $30
Price includes light appetizers and a glass of wine.
Event Details
- Location: CRUSH
- Website: https://nawbo-sb.com/events/upcoming-events/event/88-tasting-room-mixer/0
- Sponsors: NAWBO-SB