October 20, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Come join us for good food, fun and music at Tasty Thursdays at La Cumbre Plaza.

There will be face painting, kids games, balloon art, photo booth and music by DJ Frank Ramirez. Food trucks that will be selling food are Fernando's Churros, Island Mix's Kona Ice

