Tax Strategies for Small Businesses
This presentation will provide excellent information whether you are considering adopting a retirement plan or you have an existing plan and are unsure if it is the optimal choice for you.
The topics covered will include but not be limited to:
The pros and cons of several different types of plans such as:
SEP IRAs
401K’s
Defined Benefit Pension Plans
Details to consider when selecting a plan
The tax benefits of each plan including theoretical examples of the potential savings.
The potential benefits to well-maintained retirement plan if the plan assets are properly managed.
Top estate planning issues that are not considered for the small business owner when preparing a well-structured estate plan.
