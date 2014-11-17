Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Tax Strategies for Small Businesses

November 17, 2014 from 8:00am - 9:30am

This presentation will provide excellent information whether you are considering adopting a retirement plan or you have an existing plan and are unsure if it is the optimal choice for you.

The topics covered will include but not be limited to:

The pros and cons of several different types of plans such as:

 SEP IRAs
 401K’s
 Defined Benefit Pension Plans
 Details to consider when selecting a plan

 

The tax benefits of each plan including theoretical examples of the potential savings.

 

The potential benefits to well-maintained retirement plan if the plan assets are properly managed.

 

Top estate planning issues that are not considered for the small business owner when preparing a well-structured estate plan.

Please be assured that this is a free educational opportunity

RSVP: [email protected] or (805)665-3033

Location: Reicker, Pfau, Pyle, & McRoy LLP 1421 State St. Suite B

(Parking available in the lot behind the building)

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Actuaries Unlimited, Avalan, Reicker Pfau Pyle and McRoy, Tony Vallejo
  • Starts: November 17, 2014 8:00am - 9:30am
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Reicker, Pfau, Pyle and Mcroy, 1421 State Street, STE B, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Sponsors: Actuaries Unlimited, Avalan, Reicker Pfau Pyle and McRoy, Tony Vallejo
 
 
 