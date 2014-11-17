Calendar » Tax Strategies for Small Businesses

November 17, 2014 from 8:00am - 9:30am

This presentation will provide excellent information whether you are considering adopting a retirement plan or you have an existing plan and are unsure if it is the optimal choice for you.

The topics covered will include but not be limited to:

The pros and cons of several different types of plans such as:

SEP IRAs

401K’s

Defined Benefit Pension Plans

Details to consider when selecting a plan

The tax benefits of each plan including theoretical examples of the potential savings.

The potential benefits to well-maintained retirement plan if the plan assets are properly managed.

Top estate planning issues that are not considered for the small business owner when preparing a well-structured estate plan.

Please be assured that this is a free educational opportunity

RSVP: [email protected] or (805)665-3033

Location: Reicker, Pfau, Pyle, & McRoy LLP 1421 State St. Suite B

(Parking available in the lot behind the building)