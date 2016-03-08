Calendar » Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music: The 1910s & 1920s

March 8, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Get ready for an evening of glittering musical time travel. Equal parts bedazzled shaman, searing social critic and radical angel, Taylor Mac is a critical darling of the New York theater scene, beloved for his iconic beauty, disarming vulnerability and soaring spirit. Says Mac, “I think of myself as a fool in the Elizabethan sense... someone who is phantasmagorical enough in their aesthetic and behavior that they can say what everybody knows is true.” Mac’s dynamic performance will feature selections from an ambitious 24-hour extravaganza that will, upon completion, cover the last 240 years of popular music.