Calendar » Teach-In: Current Issues & Events

January 23, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

UCSB faculty will have a series of teach-ins to raise consciousness, learn together. , and support each other at a time when divisions are spreading. It will be a space to look at imaginative and radical ways to combat racism, sexism, homophobia, islamophobia and oppression. It will also be a space that would address building a community that is just and equal, ensuring dignity for all.

Upcoming Teach-In

Current Events & Issues with Dr. Felice Blake

Mon, Jan 23, 12 pm, MCC Lounge

More Teach-Ins to be scheduled set during the quarter. Please check the MCC website or call us at 805-893-8411.