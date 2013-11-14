Calendar » Teach Respect and Prevent Bullying Workshop

November 14, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Stand Tall: Teach Respect and Prevent Bullying Workshop

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents an event benefiting The Carmen Alexander Memorial Scholarship

November 14, 2013, 5:30-7:30 pm

AUSB Community Hall

Free & Open to the Public

Register for Event: Please contact Hattie Husbands at 805-705-6747 or [email protected]

An evening workshop with Suzanne Peck the filmmaker and author of: STAND TALL: Teach Respect & Prevent Bullying. STAND TALL is a solution-based multi media program that teaches students, teachers, parents, and school personnel how to prevent bullying and how to speak up when bullying occurs. STAND TALL demonstrates the best ways to respond to disrespectful behavior. Participants at this event will experience the program and see how to make bullying prevention a community wide initiative. All students need to feel respected.

There is no charge to attend, however, donations will go to support the Carmen Alexander Memorial Scholarship fund. Carmen Alexander was an AUSB student who passed away quite suddenly in February 2012. Everyone who knew Carmen recognized her warmth, generosity of spirit, and optimism. She was a loving mother and daughter, a treasured teacher, and radiant presence to everyone around her. Carmen taught at the Open Alternative School, and through her work she touched the lives of her students, their families, and their communities. Not content with all the good she was already doing, Carmen was also furthering her own education by working toward her Special Education Teaching Credential at Antioch University-Santa Barbara. The Carmen Alexander Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Carmen’s commitment to education by helping other aspiring teachers who will carry on her work with the children in our community.

We can accept your Visa, MasterCard or Discover Card contribution online, over the phone, or at the workshop. Please contact: Cynthia Stewart, 805.962.8179 x5333 or [email protected]