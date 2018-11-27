Teacher’s Fund GivingTuesday Fundraiser
November 27, 2018 from 12:01am - 11:59pm
#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and communities in countries around the world. VILLAGE PROPERTIES will match dollar-for-dollar (up to $2,500) all donations collected on November 27th for the Teacher's Fund.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Village Properties, Teacher's Fund
- Starts: November 27, 2018 12:01am - 11:59pm
- Location: 1250 Coast Village Road Suite A Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: https://teachersfund.org
