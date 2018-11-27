Pixel Tracker

Teacher’s Fund GivingTuesday Fundraiser

November 27, 2018 from 12:01am - 11:59pm
#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and communities in countries around the world. VILLAGE PROPERTIES will match dollar-for-dollar (up to $2,500) all donations collected on November 27th for the Teacher's Fund.

 

